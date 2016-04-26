FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S&P upgrades Chicago water bond ratings on restructuring
April 26, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-S&P upgrades Chicago water bond ratings on restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from S&P analyst, mayor’s fiscal reforms)

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago’s plan to restructure its variable-rate water revenue bonds and exit related interest-rate swaps earned the debt higher ratings from Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday.

S&P said it upgraded the city’s senior-lien bonds to A-plus from A and second-lien bonds to A from A-minus with a stable outlook.

S&P analyst Scott Garrigan said the rating upgrades reflect “removal of counterparty and liquidity risks.”

In May, Chicago expects to remarket in a fixed-rate mode about $445 million of second-lien bonds originally issued in 2000 and 2004 in a variable-rate mode and issue another $100 million of bonds to fund the termination of related interest-rate swaps, according to S&P. The deal will remove all variable-rate debt and swaps from the city’s water bond portfolio.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel launched fiscal reforms that included debt restructurings nearly a year ago after the city’s credit ratings began to sink due to escalating pension costs and nagging budget deficits. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)

