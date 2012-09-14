Chicago-area transit agency eyes $2.5 bln bonds

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Chicago area’s public transit agency unveiled a $2.5 billion bond program on Friday to fix aging infrastructure and upgrade equipment.

The plan by the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees bus, subway and commuter train services, is predicated on getting its debt limit raised by the Illinois General Assembly.

The agency’s timeline calls for legislative approval early next year with bond sales beginning in the first half of 2014.

RTA Chairman John S. Gates Jr. told reporters in a conference call that the agency has billions of dollars in critical deferred maintenance that needs to be addressed over the next 10 years amid a shortfall in federal and state funding for capital projects.

“This is a strong first step for meeting our needs over the next five years,” he said, referring to the bond plan.

RTA officials said the bonds, which would sold over five years, make sense given the agency’s AA credit rating, which is higher than that of the service boards it oversees, as well as above Illinois’ rating. They expect revenue growth will cover debt service.

The RTA is projecting that sales taxes collected in six counties to fund mass transit and state matching funds will increase by $96 million in 2014 and keep climbing through 2022, when revenue would be $261 million higher. Debt service for the bonds was estimated at $161 million in 2022.

Moody’s Investors Service rates the RTA Aa3, while its rating with Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services is AA. Both ratings have stable outlooks. However, Fitch Ratings has a negative outlook on the RTA’s AA rating due to Illinois’ fiscal problems, which have led to chronic delays in sending funding to the transit agency.

The RTA also wants legislative approval to streamline the way it divvies up funding among the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra commuter rail and Pace suburban bus services.