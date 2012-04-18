Chicago area transit agency considers note sale

CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - The Chicago area’s mass transit agency is considering the sale of about $400 million of notes to boost cash flow as payments from the state of Illinois continue to be delayed, officials said on Wednesday.

Joe Costello, executive director of the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees bus, subway and commuter rail services, said the state owes the agency $345.5 million, forcing it once again to borrow for cash-flow purposes.

The RTA is preparing to sell the two-year notes through lead underwriter J.P. Morgan Securities before June 30, when state authorization allowing it to borrow up to $400 million for short-term cash needs drops to just $100 million.

“We will borrow as much as we can for as long as we can,” Costello said.

Jordan Matyas, the RTA’s deputy executive director, said legislation that would extend the $400 million borrowing limit has passed the Illinois House.

If that measure is passed during the current legislation session and is signed into law by Governor Pat Quinn, Costello said the RTA will review other cheaper financing options than selling the notes, such as the issuance of commercial paper. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)