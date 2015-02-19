FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Two charged by DOJ and SEC with insider trading in Shaw Group ahead of CB&I merger
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Two charged by DOJ and SEC with insider trading in Shaw Group ahead of CB&I merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : * SEC says charges former shaw group executive Scott zeringue and his

brother-in-law with insider trading * SEC says zeringue and his brother-in-law jesse roberts traded on confidential

information about expected acquisition by Chicago Bridge & iron co * SEC says the defendants and others made nearly $1 million of illegal profit

after merger announcement caused shaw’s stock price to rise * SEC says zeringue previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges and will pay

$96,000 to settle SEC civil charges; SEC also says roberts has now been

criminally charged * SEC says roberts made more than $765,000 by illegally trading call options

