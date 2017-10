Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co reported on Tuesday a rise in quarterly profit, but a decline in its backlog of work, as the engineering company tries to complete its agreed takeover of rival Shaw Group by early next year.

Net income rose to $80.2 million, or 82 cents per share, from $72.2 million, or 72 cents per share, a year before. Revenue grew 15 percent to $1.45 billion.