July 24, 2012 / 9:43 PM / 5 years ago

Engineering company CB&I's profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.74 vs est $0.72

* Sees FY EPS $2.85-$3.05 vs est $2.95

July 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand at its project engineering and construction business, and the company raised its full-year forecast.

The company now expects a full-year profit of between $2.85 and $3.05 per share, on revenue of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion. It had earlier forecast earnings of between $2.40 and $2.50.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.95 on revenue of $5.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $72.3 million, or 74 cents per share for the second quarter, from $61.9 million, or 62 cents per share, a year ago. Revenue jumped about 20 percent to $1.30 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

Revenue at the project engineering and construction business -- which provides services to energy companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil -- accounted for about 55 percent of total revenue.

Shares of the company closed at $36.41 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

