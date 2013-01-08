FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Chicago Housing Authority issuer credit rating to 'AA'
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

S&P raises Chicago Housing Authority issuer credit rating to 'AA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday raised the Chicago Housing Authority’s issuer credit rating to double-A from AA-minus citing changes in the company’s criteria.

S&P said the rating reflects the authority’s extremely strong overall management, a very strong enterprise risk profile, and a very strong financial risk profile.

The company also raised its long-term rating on the authority’s $25 million taxable revenue bonds series 2010 Build America Bonds to double-A from AA-minus.

