FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investindustrial in talks to buy Chicco for 1 bln euros - source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 7:26 PM / a year ago

Investindustrial in talks to buy Chicco for 1 bln euros - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Investindustrial is in exclusive talks to buy Italian baby products brand Chicco for about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), a source close to the matter said confirming press reports.

The source said Investindustrial was conducting a due diligence on the company and that a deal could be agreed as soon as next month.

Chicco’s owner Artsana, which is being advised by Lazard, said it had no comment at present.

Both Investindustrial and Lazard declined to comment.

$1 = 0.8923 euros Reporting by Massimo Gaia, editing by Emilio Parodi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.