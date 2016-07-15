FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Activist fund Barington withdraws nominees for Chico's board
July 15, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Activist fund Barington withdraws nominees for Chico's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Barington Capital Group L.P. said on Friday it was withdrawing its nominees to the board of women's apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc, days after two major proxy advisers backed the company's nominees.

Barington, which owns 1.5 percent of Chico's shares, said it remains "committed" to its investment in the company and would continue to "carefully monitor" its performance. (prn.to/29IeV0y)

Barington had nominated its founder, James Mitarotonda, and Janet Grove, a former Macy's Inc executive, for Chico's board, urging the company to improve its operating performance and cut costs.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
