FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sycamore in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 10, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Sycamore in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico’s FAS Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares were up 10 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

The private equity firm has been seeking funding to buy Chico's, the newspaper reported quoting one of the people. (on.wsj.com/17bKgSL)

There was no guarantee of a deal, or that another company would not buy Chico’s instead, the WSJ said.

Sycamore declined to comment. Chico’s FAS was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.