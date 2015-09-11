FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
September 11, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

Chico's in buyout talks with private equity firms-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel maker Chico’s FAS Inc is considering selling itself after being approached by private equity firms, including Sycamore Partners, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Sycamore has made an offer, while Chico's continues to be in talks with other bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1NurmJl)

Reuters reported in February that Sycamore was in talks to buy Chico’s and was securing debt financing for a deal that could reach $3 billion.

Chico’s and Sycamore were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

