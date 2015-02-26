FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Women's apparel retailer Chico's cuts jobs, to shut stores
February 26, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Women's apparel retailer Chico's cuts jobs, to shut stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Chico’s FAS Inc said it had cut jobs and would shut about 120 stores by 2017 to save costs.

Chico’s will close about 35 stores this year, the company said in a statement.

The company said it laid off around 240 employees, or about 12 percent of its headquarters and field management workforce.

Chico’s net loss widened to $31.8 million, or 21 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $348,000, or breakeven per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $656.9 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

