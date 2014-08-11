FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining to purchase metals firm worth 905.8 mln yuan
August 11, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining to purchase metals firm worth 905.8 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co Ltd

* Says to purchase 100 percent stake in Xiongfeng Xigui Metal Material Co Ltd worth 905.8 million yuan (147.21 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans private placement to raise up to 301.93 million yuan to fund the acquisition

* Says trading in its shares resumed on Aug 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pKdXyv; bit.ly/XbSPrQ

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1530 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
