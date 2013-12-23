UK to allow transfers out of defunct children's saving schemes

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The British government plans to allow the transfer of around 5 billion pounds ($8.18 billion) of savings held in a defunct state-backed children’s savings scheme introduced by a previous government into a higher yielding alternative.

Britain’s finance ministry said on Monday that allowing savings kept in Labour-era ‘Child Trust Funds’, which pay around 3 percent interest, into ‘Junior Individual Savings Accounts’, paying up to 6 percent, could benefit 6 million children.

“As a result of these changes, over 6 million children who currently have savings in a Child Trust Fund will be able to benefit from better returns and lower charges on those savings in the future,” finance minister George Osborne said.

The government plans to introduce legislation in 2014 and accounts will become transferable by April 2015.

Launched in 2005, Child Trust Funds were savings schemes open to children born after Sept. 1, 2002 but closed to new members after the current government came to power in 2010.

They were replaced by Junior ISAs in 2010, allowing up to 3,840 pounds per year to be deposited free of tax.

“Child trust funds have been in terminal decline since 2011, seeing millions trapped in expensive products or suffering lower interest rates than their Junior ISA counterpart,” said Danny Cox, head of financial planning at investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown.