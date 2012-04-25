FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Children's Place appoints CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Children's Place appoints CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says Steven Baginski appointed CFO

* Baginski to report to COO Eric Bauer

April 25 (Reuters) - Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc named Steven Baginski as chief financial officer (CFO) more than a year after the apparel retailer began its search for the candidate.

Baginski, who was the CFO at Kellwood Company - a privately held apparel manufacturer, marketer and retailer, will report to Chief Operating Officer Eric Bauer.

He had also held senior-level finance positions at specialty retailer Limited Brands.

In February 2011, Children’s Place reported the departure of Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, Susan Riley. The company eliminated Riley’s position and began a search for a CFO.

The kid’s clothing retailer’s shares closed at $45.85 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.