FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile AES Gener in loan deal of up to $1 bln for power project
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile AES Gener in loan deal of up to $1 bln for power project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Syndicate of Japanese, Korean finance groups to give loan

* Cochrane a 532-MW, $1.350 bln coal-fired power project

* Power to go to mining companies in northern Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 28 (Reuters) - Chilean energy company AES Gener signed a deal on Thursday with a syndicate of Japanese and Korean financial institutions to take on a loan of up to $1.0 billion to build its Cochrane coal-fired thermoelectric plant.

Work on the 532 megawatt, $1.350 billion project in the mining-rich, power-hungry region of Antofagasta should start in coming days, AES Gener said in a statement to Chile’s securities regulator.

“The (planned plant‘s) energy has been contracted in the long-term exclusively with mining companies and projects, including SQM and Sierra Gorda,” AES Gener said.

SQM is a Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer while Sierra Gorda is a copper project owned by KGHM, Europe’s No.2 copper producer.

Power-intensive miners in world No. 1 copper producer Chile are anxious about steep energy prices and setbacks in key projects, especially in the mineral-rich North.

Cochrane is 60 percent owned by a subsidiary of AES Gener , with the remainder in the hands of a unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp.

AES Gener’s shares gained 0.06 percent in morning trading, slightly underperforming a 0.20 percent increase on the broader IPSA stock index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.