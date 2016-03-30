FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avianca holding off receiving new plane deliveries - president
March 30, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Avianca holding off receiving new plane deliveries - president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - Avianca Holdings, one of Latin America’s largest airlines, is delaying receiving a shipment of new planes as it seeks to ease its capital expenditure needs, its president told Reuters in an interview late Tuesday.

“The initial plan was to renew the entire fleet for 2024, starting in 2017,” German Efromovich said during the FIDAE regional airshow in Santiago.

“What we’re viewing now...is stretching the start of this process out to 2019-2020,” he said. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

