LATAM Airlines 2014 results to improve from last year - CEO

SANTIAGO, March 27 (Reuters) - Results at LATAM Airlines , the region’s biggest airline, will improve this year versus 2013, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

“The difficult thing with the final numbers is that there is a tax issue, so I prefer not to speak about that. But we are going to improve, compared to 2013, and that’s the important thing,” CEO Enrique Cueto said on the sidelines of an International Air Transport Association conference in Santiago.

The airline, formed when Chilean flagship LAN took over Brazil’s TAM in 2012, recorded a net loss of $281 million in 2013. It is cutting capacity and jobs in Brazil as it seeks to turn around operations. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)