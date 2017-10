SANTIAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America’s largest Coca-Cola distributors, has registered to issue 10- and 30-year corporate bonds in a bid to raise as much as $503 million to fund investments and refinance debt, the company told the local regulator.

Andina has registered a 10-year bond line for roughly $137.25 million. The bottler also registered a 30-year bond line for about $365.99 million.