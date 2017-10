SANTIAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - Chilean water utility company Aguas Andinas sold the equivalent of $152 million in inflation-indexed peso-unit bonds on Thursday, the Santiago Stock exchange said in a filing on its website.

Aguas Andinas placed $106 million in a 23-year bond series with a 3.89 percent yield and $46.2 million in a seven-year series at a 3.50 percent yield.