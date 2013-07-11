UPDATE 1-Chile's Andina plans bond issue to help fund Brazil purchase

SANTIAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina said on Thursday it aims to issue bonds in the United States to help fund its 1.218 billion reais, or $539 million, planned purchase of Brazilian Coca-Cola bottler Companhia de Bebidas Ipiranga.

Andina’s and Ipiranga’s boards of directors have approved the acquisition, which is expected to be completed during the second half of 2013, the Chilean company said in a statement on late on Wednesday.

“The issue will be abroad, in the United States, and will be in local currency, it will definitely be in reais,” Miguel Angel Peirano, Andina’s chief executive, said during a conference call with investors.

Andina’s planned purchase is “reasonable” but pricey, Banchile Inversiones said in a note to clients on Thursday.