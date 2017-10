SANTIAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America’s largest Coca-Cola distributors, posted a 6.4 percent rise in first quarter net profit on higher income following its purchase of soft drink distributor Coca Cola Polar .

Net profit at Andina rose to 26.3 billion pesos (US$55.7 million) in the period, the company said on Wednesday evening.