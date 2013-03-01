FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Embotelladora Andina's 2012 net profit drops 9.7 percent
March 1, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Chile Embotelladora Andina's 2012 net profit drops 9.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America’s largest Coca-Cola distributors, posted a 9.7 percent fall in 2012 net profit on higher financial costs, exchange rate adjustments and merger costs.

Net profit at Andina fell to 87.64 billion pesos ($183.1 million) last year, the company said late on Thursday night.

Andina’s shareholders in June approved the planned purchase of soft drink distributor Coca Cola Polar via a share swap to create one of the region’s leading Coca-Cola distributors.

