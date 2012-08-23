FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Codelco and Anglo American Sur copper output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Anglo American and
copper giant Codelco [ CODEL.UL] e nded a bruising 10-month long
dispute on Thursday, with the global miner agreeing to sell its
Chilean rival a stake in its coveted south-central Chile
properties at a discount.[ID :nL6E8JNGIT]
    The cash deal, worth more than $2.8 billion excluding land,
will see Anglo reduce its ownership of its Anglo American Sur
properties to 50.1 percent, as the miner and fellow shareholder
Mitsubishi sell a combined 29.5 percent to Codelco and
its financing partner, Japan's Mitsui & Co.
    Following is a table of Codelco's output per division, as
well as that of Anglo American Sur (in '000 tonnes).   
      
    -----------------------------------------   
    CODELCO              2011       2010       
    -----------------------------------------   
    CHUQUICAMATA          443        528            
    RADOMIRO TOMIC        470        375            
    SALVADOR               69         76             
    ANDINA                234        188            
    EL TENIENTE           400        404            
    EL ABRA (*)            61         71             
    GABY                  118        117            
---------------------------------------------   
    TOTAL (Ex El Abra)  1,735      1,689   

    -----------------------------------------   
    ANGLO AMERICAN SUR (total output)          
    -----------------------------------------   
    LOS BRONCES         221.7        221            
    EL SOLDADO           46.9         40       
    CHAGRES SMELTER       138      137.9          
    -----------------------------------------   
    TOTAL (Ex Chagres)  268.7      261.8  
      
Note: Information compiled from data of Chile's copper
commission Cochilco, Codelco and Anglo American.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
