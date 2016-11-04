FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Rescuers pull together to save beached whale in Chile
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FRBtestC
November 4, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

Rescuers pull together to save beached whale in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A bloodied and beached minke whale, measuring almost 12 metres (39 feet), was hauled to safety by a team of rescuers using rope and tug boats in Chile on Thursday.

Fishermen and other residents jumped into action after seeing the large mammal thrashing on a beach in the northern port city of Arica, a surfing destination.

"All the ships in the area, the shellfish gatherers, we worked together to rescue it," said one fisherman.

"We tied some ropes around it. It was a bit of a struggle but we were able to do it, to hook her and get her out," said another.

The adult whale swam off into the Pacific Ocean with only superficial wounds caused by rocks, regional director of Chile's National Fisheries Services (SERNAPESCA), Jacqueline Alvarez, told reporters.

The beaching of the animals is rare at this time of year as whale migrations to warmer waters usually occur between December and March.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Natasha Howitt; Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.