Miner Antofagasta gets environmental OK for $600 mln Chile project
July 19, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

Miner Antofagasta gets environmental OK for $600 mln Chile project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals has received approval from a regional environmental commission for its $600 million Oxidos Encuentro copper project in the north of the Andean country, the company said on Friday.

The London-listed miner hopes the project, which entails mining the Encuentro pit in the Centinela district, will start being built next year and begin initial production in 2016.

Output is seen at an average of 50,000 tonnes of copper cathodes per year over eight years.

