Chile starts to flow electricity to Argentina for first time
February 12, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Chile starts to flow electricity to Argentina for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chile begun selling electricity to neighboring Argentina for the first time ever on Friday, said local power producer AES Gener SA, which owns the transmission line used for the transfer.

Last June, Chile’s government authorized AES Gener, a local unit of U.S. power group AES Corp, to transfer electricity back and forth with neighboring Argentina through one of its transmission lines.

AES Gener said integrating the power grids in Chile and Argentina will improve energy safety and optimize operating costs on both sides of the Andes.

Argentine president Mauricio Macri has said he wants to build new Pacific trade links in energy supply as he seeks improved relations with Chile. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

