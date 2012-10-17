Chile OKs 162 MW solar park in copper-rich Atacama region

* Park would cost about $420 mln, last 20 years

* Solar park planned in booming, power-hungry Atacama

* World No. 1 copper miner Chile reeling from power woes

SANTIAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chile’s environmental evaluation service has approved the construction of a 162-megawatt solar power park in the mineral-rich Atacama region, a small boost for energy-starved mining projects in the area.

Irish Mainstream Renewable Power said its roughly $420 million Diego de Almagro solar photovoltaic park would have a 20-year lifespan.

Projects in the Atacama region are particularly at risk after the Supreme Court rejected Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s planned $5 billion Central Castilla power plant project in August.

Chile is failing to take a firm hand in regulating its mining and energy industries, leaving billions of dollars’ worth of projects exposed to the risk of lawsuits by local communities in the world’s No. 1 copper producer.

More than $22 billion and over 8,000 megawatts in energy investment are currently suspended due in part to legal disputes and regulatory delays, according to Libertad y Desarrollo, a conservative think-tank in Santiago.

Diego de Almagro’s energy would be pumped into the central SIC energy grid, which supplies power to over 90 percent of the population and is seen as more fragile than the northern grid. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Andre Grenon)