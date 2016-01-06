FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile new car sales will slump 16 pct in 2016 - industry group
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Chile new car sales will slump 16 pct in 2016 - industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Chile are forecast to slump around 16 percent in 2016 as confidence and growth remain subdued in the top copper exporter, national auto association ANAC said on Wednesday.

After falling a little over 16 percent in 2015 to 282,232 units, sales of cars are seen sliding further this year to about 235,000 units, ANAC said in its annual report.

ANAC said that the car market was struggling due to low consumer confidence and a depreciation of the peso currency versus the U.S. dollar, which has driven up the cost of imported goods.

Chile’s economy was held back in 2015 by tumbling prices for copper, natural disasters and far-reaching political scandals.

In December, the central bank cut the country’s economic growth forecast to between 2 and 3 percent for 2016.

The top-selling car brands in Chile are GM’s Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Kia. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.