Banco de Chile Jan-Sept profit $692 mln, stable yr/yr
October 11, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

Banco de Chile Jan-Sept profit $692 mln, stable yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Banco de Chile posted a 327.910 billion peso (US$692.1 million) profit in the January-September period, broadly flat compared with last year, as higher provisions and operational costs offset a revenue increase, the bank said on its website on Thursday.

Chile No. 2 bank earned a 329.218 billion peso profit in the January to September period of 2011. Banco de Chile’s profit rose 38 percent in September compared with August to 43.276 million pesos, according to the report.

The bank, which is controlled by the local Luksic family and Citigroup Inc, said last month that it would propose a capital increase of about $529 million to shareholders at a meeting on Oct. 17.

Shares in Banco de Chile closed 0.39 percent stronger on Thursday, according to the Santiago stock exchange.

