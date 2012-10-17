Chile credit squeezed in places; demand up-poll

* Consumer, real estate, construction loan supply squeezed

* Credit supply for large companies seen unchanged

* Demand for all types of loans picks up

SANTIAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Supply of consumer loans and credit for real estate and construction firms in Chile tightened somewhat in the third quarter, while demand for all types of loans increased, a central bank poll showed on Wednesday.

About a fifth of banks surveyed saw more restrictive consumer loan supply conditions during the July to September period, compared to the prior quarter. A smaller number of banks said credit conditions tightened for real-estate and construction firms, according to the quarterly poll on credit market conditions.

“The banks polled link these greater restrictions (for consumer loans) with an eventual increase in the risk of debtors not repaying, with a perception of decreased competition in the sector and, to a lesser degree, with uncertainty associated with regulatory changes being defined,” the central bank said.

Chile’s small, export-dependent economy has thus far fared better than expected amid fallout from the euro zone’s ongoing crisis and a slowdown in top trade partner China, but the world No.1 copper producer is seen slowing next year.

Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next year, held back by global turbulence and down slightly from an upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for 2012, a Finance Ministry report showed earlier this month.

“In general, changes in credit supply conditions for companies were not observed, except for real-estate and construction firms, for which somewhat more restrictive conditions are seen,” the central bank said. “On the other hand, demand strengthened for all types of credit, for people and companies.”

Over three-fourths of banks polled said the availability of loans for large companies remained mostly unchanged. Small and medium sized companies saw improved credit conditions, according to 14 percent of those polled.

Also, while the majority of banks polled didn’t see any changes in supply conditions for mortgage loans, 8 percent said conditions were less restrictive, something which hadn’t been observed in two quarters, the central bank said.

Demand for consumer and mortgage loans increased in the third quarter, according to 38 percent and 46 percent of banks polled, respectively.

Large firms, as well as small and medium sized companies, boosted their financing needs, according to around 43 percent of those polled.

“In the specific case of large companies, the increased demand for loans is also related to an increase in financing needs for acquisitions or mergers with other companies,” the central bank said.

More than half of banks polled said real estate companies increased demand for loans. About a third saw increased demand on the part of construction firms.

Chile’s two largest banks are Santander Chile and Banco de Chile. (Reporting and writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay)