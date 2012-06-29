FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile bank profits down 12.73 pct in Jan.-May y/y
June 29, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Chile bank profits down 12.73 pct in Jan.-May y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s banking sector profit fell 12.73 percent in the January- May period compared with the same period last year and jumped 40.93 percent in May compared with the prior month on financial operations, the banking regulator said on Friday.

The sector posted a 720.80 billion peso profit for the first five months of the year ($1.39 billion), the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 14.31 percent in the 12-month period to May, and rose 4.01 percent in May from April.

Santander Chile posted a net profit of 192.880 billion pesos ($372.4 million) for the first five months of 2012.

Banco de Chile earned 194.380 billion pesos ($375.3 million) in the period, the regulator said.

