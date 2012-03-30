FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile Feb banking profits fall 22.28 pct vs. Jan.
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 6 years

Chile Feb banking profits fall 22.28 pct vs. Jan.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s banking sector profit rose 2.64 percent in the January- February period compared with the same period last year, on higher loan rates and lower costs, but fell 22.28 percent in February compared with the prior month, the banking regulator said on Friday.

The sector clocked a 278.3 billion peso profit in the first two months of the year ($582.9 million), the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 10.59 percent in the 12-month period to February, and rose 0.34 percent in February from January.

Santander Chile , Chile’s largest bank, posted a net profit of 76.737 billion pesos ($160.7 million) for the first two months of 2012.

The country’s No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile, earned 79.971 billion pesos ($167.5 million) in the period, the regulator said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.