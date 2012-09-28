Chile January-August banking profit skids 18.27 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chile’s banking sector profit tumbled 18.27 percent from a year earlier in the January-August period on higher costs relating to provisions, the banking regulator said on Friday.

But profits rose 49.29 percent in August compared with the prior month, chiefly due to increases in interest margins.

The sector posted a 981.644 billion peso ($2.040 billion) profit for the first eight months of the year, the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system grew 13.47 percent in the 12-month period to August, and rose 1.06 percent in August from July.

Banco de Chile posted a net profit of 284.631 billion pesos ($591.5 million) for the first eight months of 2012.

Santander Chile earned 257.833 billion pesos ($535.8 million) in the period, the regulator said.