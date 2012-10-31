FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile Jan-September banking results skid 15.42 pct
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Chile Jan-September banking results skid 15.42 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s banking sector profit tumbled 15.42 percent from a year earlier in the January-September period on higher provisions and costs linked to credits, the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

But profits jumped 62.83 percent in September compared with the prior month, chiefly due to increases in interest margins.

The sector posted a 1.13 trillion peso ($2.4 billion) profit for the first nine months of the year, the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system grew 11.42 percent in the 12-month period to September, and 0.45 percent in September from August.

Santander Chile earned 278.408 billion pesos ($591.7 million) in the period, the regulator said.

Banco de Chile posted a 327.91 billion peso ($692.1 million) profit in the period, broadly flat compared with last year, as higher provisions and operational costs offset a revenue increase, the bank said on its website earlier this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.