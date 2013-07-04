FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile banking profits slip in Jan-May on lower interest margins
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Chile banking profits slip in Jan-May on lower interest margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 4 (Reuters) - Profits in Chile’s banking sector slipped 7.69 percent in the January-to-May period from a year earlier, hurt by lower interest margins and a moderating loan growth, the SBIF banking regulator said on Thursday.

The sector posted a 659.95 billion peso ($1.34 billion) profit in the first five months of the year, the regulator said. Sector profit in May tumbled 34.4 percent from April, it added.

Total loans in the banking system expanded 8.66 percent in the period from a year ago, the regulator added. Loans inched up 1.73 percent in May from April.

Banco de Chile posted a 204.79 billion peso ($415.6 million) profit in the period. Santander Chile , the country’s largest bank in terms of assets, earned 141.3 billion pesos ($286.7 million), the regulator said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.