Chile Jan-June bank sector profit down 13.97 pct yr/yr

SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s banking sector profit f ell 1 3. 9 7 percent in the January-June period compared with the same period last year and dr opped 1 8 .27 p e rcent in June compared with the prior month, the banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The sector posted a n 829.346 billion peso profit for the first h alf of the year ($1.65 billion) , the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 1 4.3 p ercent in the 12-month period to June, and r ose 0 .74 p e rcent in June from May.

Santander Chile posted a net profit of 2 25.609 billion pesos ($4 49.56 m illion) for the first six months of 2012.

Banco de Chile earned 228.125 billion pesos ($ 454.58 m illion) in the period, the regulator said.