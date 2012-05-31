FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile bank profits down 14.53 pct in Jan-April y/y
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Chile bank profits down 14.53 pct in Jan-April y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s banking sector profit f ell 14.53 p ercent in the January- April period compared with the same period last year and fe ll 20.88 pe rcent in April compared with the prior month on higher credit risk provisions, the banking regulator said on Thursday.

The sector posted a 551.05 billion peso profit in the first four months of the year ($1 .14 b illion), the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 1 0.91 p ercent in the 12-month period to April, and rose 1 .09 pe rcent in April from March.

Santander Chile posted a net profit of 1 49.956 billion pesos ($3 10.2 m illion) for the first four months of 2012.

Banco de Chile earned 157.150 billion pesos ($ 325 m illion) in the period, the regulator said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.