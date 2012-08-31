FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Jan-July banking profit tumbles 17.35 pct yr/yr
August 31, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Jan-July banking profit tumbles 17.35 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s banking sector profit dropped 17.35 percent from a year earlier in the January-July period and tumbled 50.08 percent in July compared with the prior month, due in part to higher costs relating to provisions, the banking regulator said on Friday.

The sector posted an 889.724 billion peso ($1.843 billion) profit for the first seven months on the year, the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system grew 13.69 percent in the 12-month period to July, and rose 0.23 percent in July from June.

Santander Chile posted a net profit of 238.871 billion pesos ($494.7 million) for the first seven months of 2012.

Banco de Chile earned 253.257 billion pesos ($524.5) in the period, the regulator said.

