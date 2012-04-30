FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile bank profits down 7.27 pct in Jan-March y/y
April 30, 2012

Chile bank profits down 7.27 pct in Jan-March y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s banking sector profit fell 7.27 percent in the January- March period compared with the same period last year, but rose 23.73 percent in March compared with the prior month on higher interest margins and commissions, the banking regulator said on Monday.

The sector posted a 430.16 billion peso profit in the first three months of the year ($878.3 million), the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 10.97 percent in the 12-month period to March, and rose 1.3 percent in March from February.

Santander Chile , Chile’s largest bank, posted a net profit of 119.098 billion pesos ($243.2 million) for the first three months of 2012.

The country’s No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile, earned 121.16 billion pesos ($247.4 million) in the period, the regulator said. ($1 = 489.76 pesos at end of March) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)

