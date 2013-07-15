FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile court to issue suspension order on Pascua-Lama mine-report
July 15, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Chile court to issue suspension order on Pascua-Lama mine-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - A Chilean court is expected to rule unanimously to suspend work on Barrick Gold Corp’s Pascua-Lama gold mine, siding in favor of an appeal lodged by indigenous communities in a fresh blow to the controversial project, a local paper reported on Monday.

El Mercurio said the Copiapo Court of Appeals would issue the ruling later on Monday.

In April, the court had temporarily frozen construction of the $8.5 billion project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine border high in the Andes, to weigh claims by the indigenous communities that it has damaged pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies.

Chile’s environmental regulator has also suspended Pascua-Lama, citing major environmental violations.

Analysts say Toronto-based Barrick, the world’s top gold miner, will likely appeal the Copiapo court’s ruling to the supreme court, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle. Chile is the world No. 1 copper producer.

