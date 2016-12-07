Chile rejects attempt to block modified Barrick Gold mine project

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A ministerial committee in Chile has rejected an attempt by local communities to block modifications needed to keep Barrick Gold's controversial Pascua Lama project alive, a resolution by the committee showed on Wednesday.

The gold and silver Pascua Lama project, which straddles the border of Argentina and Chile in the Andes Mountains, was put on hold in 2013 due to environmental issues, political opposition, labor unrest and development costs that ballooned to $8.5 billion. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)