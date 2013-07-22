FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile indigenous group appeals Pascua-Lama ruling -lawyer
July 22, 2013 / 7:13 PM / in 4 years

Chile indigenous group appeals Pascua-Lama ruling -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - A Chilean indigenous group has
asked the Supreme Court to review a lower court decision on
Barrick Gold Corp's  Pascua-Lama gold mine,
because the ruling does not go far enough to protect the
environment, a lawyer representing the group told Reuters on
Monday.
    The appeal also seeks that the suspended $8.5 billion
project's environmental permit be nixed, lawyer Lorenzo Soto
added.
    The Copiapo Court of Appeals last week ordered a freeze on
construction of the project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine
border high in the Andes, until the company builds
infrastructure to prevent water pollution.

