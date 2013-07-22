Chile indigenous group appeals Pascua-Lama ruling -lawyer

SANTIAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - A Chilean indigenous group has asked the Supreme Court to review a lower court decision on Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama gold mine, because the ruling does not go far enough to protect the environment, a lawyer representing the group told Reuters on Monday. The appeal also seeks that the suspended $8.5 billion project's environmental permit be nixed, lawyer Lorenzo Soto added. The Copiapo Court of Appeals last week ordered a freeze on construction of the project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine border high in the Andes, until the company builds infrastructure to prevent water pollution.