Barrick suspended Chile mine infrastructure to be implemented by Dec 2014
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - The implementation of infrastructure to avoid water pollution at Barrick’s suspended Pascua-Lama project will wrap up in December of next year, the gold miner said in a filing posted on the Chilean environmental regulator’s website.

The controversial $8.5 billion mine, which straddles the Chilean and Argentine border, needs to implement these measures for the regulator to unfreeze it. The regulator suspended the gold project last month, citing severe environmental harm.

It will likely be reactivated in one to two years at the earliest, given the infrastructure that needs to be built, the regulator told Reuters last month.

