Chile court suspends Barrick's controversial Pascua-Lama project
April 10, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Chile court suspends Barrick's controversial Pascua-Lama project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - A Chilean court suspended the construction of Barrick Gold Corp’s Pascua-Lama gold and silver mine after indigenous communities protested the controversial project was destroying glaciers and harming water supply.

The northern court of Copiapo took up the communities’ complaints of “environmental irregularities.”

Barrick has delayed the start date of the mine, perched high in the Andes on the border of Argentina and Chile, to the second half of 2014 from a previous target of mid 2014 and raised the cost of building it to $8.5 billion from $8 billion.

