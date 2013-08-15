FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile BCI seeking shareholder approval for $400 mln capital increase
August 15, 2013 / 12:11 AM / 4 years ago

Chile BCI seeking shareholder approval for $400 mln capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s BCI will ask shareholders to approve a $400 million capital increase, the bank said in a statement to Chile’s regulator late on Wednesday.

The capital is in part destined to help finance the purchase of City National Bank of Florida, added BCI, Chile’s third largest private bank.

Spanish nationalized lender Bankia sold City National Bank of Florida to BCI in May for $883 million. The deal is awaiting regulatory approval in Chile and the United States, BCI said.

