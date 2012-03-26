Chile bank BCI retaps Mexican bond with $79 mln issue

SANTIAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Bci, one of Chile’s largest private banks, said on Monday it plans to return to the Mexican market by issuing around $79 million in Mexican-peso denominated bonds.

In July 2011, Bci offered $170 million worth of bonds in the Mexican market.

Bci is among a growing number of Chilean issuers to tap the Mexican market. Bank Banco de Chile and Molymet, the world’s top molybdenum producer, have also issued debt in Mexico. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)