UPDATE 1-Chile bank Bci retaps Mexican bond market

SANTIAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Bci, one of Chile’s largest private banks, said it will issue on Monday around $79 million in Mexican-peso denominated bonds as it returns to the Mexican market.

In July 2011, Bci offered $170 million worth of bonds in the Mexican market.

The 560-day, 1-billion Mexican peso bonds will carry an annualized interest rate of 40 basis points above Mexico’s 28-day TIIE interbank reference rate, the bank said in a statement to Chile’s regulator.

Monday’s 28-day TIIE rate was calculated at 4.7683 percent by the Mexican central bank on Friday.

Bci said in October it planned to issue bonds in Mexico and possibly in Asia as it sought to bolster its operations.

Bci is among a growing number of Chilean issuers to tap the Mexican market. Banco de Chile and Molymet, the world’s top molybdenum producer, have also issued debt in Mexico.

Shares in BCI were trading 1.03 percent stronger on Monday afternoon after the announcement, while the Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index was up a slighter 0.77 percent.