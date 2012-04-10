FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High energy costs could hit Chile investment-BHP
April 10, 2012

High energy costs could hit Chile investment-BHP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - Chile’s costly energy and a fragile electric grid could hurt investment in the world’s top copper producer, BHP Billiton base metals president Peter Beaven told reporters on Tuesday.

Chile’s energy grid is shaky after years of underinvestment. The country needs to reform electric transmission lines and energy generation to avoid blackouts like the one that hit vast swaths of the country’s center in September 2011 and cost state mining giant Codelco more than 1,400 tonnes in lost copper output.

