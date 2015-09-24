World Court will continue to hear Boliva-Chile dispute over sea access

AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice said on Thursday it will continue to hear a case brought by Bolivia against Chile seeking to force its neighbour to enter negotiations to grant Bolivia unfettered access to the Pacific Ocean.

Chile had asked the court, also known as the World Court, to issue a preliminary finding that it has no jurisdiction to hear the case.

But the court rejected that request in a 14-2 ruling. The decision does not mean that Bolivia will win its case. It means that the proceedings, which are years away from a final decision, will continue. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Dominic Evans)